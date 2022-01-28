5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best vegetarian food in Johnson County 🥬

Calling all vegetarians, vegans and those who may just want a temporary break from meat: It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for!

Welcome back to our weekly “5 to Try” series. We’re closing out those week with our readers’ suggestions for best vegetarian dining in Johnson County.

Ditch the “rabbit food” stereotypes. Filling and flavorful vegetarian-friendly cuisine is available across the spectrum of dining, but most commonly at Mediterranean, southeast Asian and Indian restaurants, as well as at sushi bars and farm-to-table eateries.

Maybe you’ll see one of your own favorites on this list and hopefully discover something new to try this weekend and beyond.

Here we go!

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop

A Kansas City mainstay for more than two decades, Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop, with its Westwood location, is one of our readers’ top picks.

Boasting a menu of sweet and spicy dishes with plenty of meatless options, Lulu’s is a good place for families or groups with varied diets.

“My family has omnivores, vegetarians, and vegans….so finding a restaurant where we can all eat and be happy about it is important,” said Post reader Anne Melia, a self-proclaimed vegetarian for more than 20 years. “Everyone in our family loves Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop in Westwood. The food is amazing, and there have meat, vegetarian, and vegan options. When everyone is home for the holidays or other events, it is at the top of the list for a family dinner out, or during COVID, take out!”

Consistently voted as some of the best dining and takeout options in the Kansas City area, Lulu’s is also a great place to introduce others to Thai dining. Dishes can also be customized to each customer’s tastes.

Located at 2701 W. 47th Ave., Westwood, Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-9 p.m. Sunday. Check ahead to confirm business hours.

Lulu’s also has a location on Central Street in the Crossroads District in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tavern at Mission Farms

With its American-style cuisine and fresh ingredients, Tavern at Mission Farms is easily one of our readers’ favorites for vegetarian-friendly dining. This Leawood restaurant also has a sister location in the Shops of Prairie Village.

This menu is PACKED with a ton of salads and “hand helds” for vegetarians to enjoy. Try the black bean burger at lunch, or the grilled vegetable salad.

Located at 10681 Mission Road, Tavern at Mission Farms is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Brunch hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Holy Land Cafe

At Holy Land Cafe in Lenexa, fresh and authentic Mediterranean traditions permeate the menu, from the hummus and baba ghanoush to the falafels and flaky, pistachio-sprinkled baklava.

“Huge kudos to Holy Land cafe on 87th street,” said Post reader Patti Combs. “My favorite is the appetizer combo for one — totally vegetarian and a huge amount of food. Really enough to share or keep for another entire meal! Their falafel, dolmas, two salads, warm pita, spanakopita, hummus and babaganoush are totally fabulous. My comfort food – go to.”

Located at 12275 W. 87th St. Parkway, Holy Land Cafe is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Blue Koi

Looking for a Chinese dining experience on this list? Look no further than Blue Koi.

This Leawood restaurant offers a ton of vegetarian-friendly menu items, especially the starters as well as noodle- and rice-based dishes.

Try the Ants on a Tree with bean noodles for a vegan spin on this Taiwanese dish. Or the braised tofu.

“My favorite is Blue Koi [in] Leawood,” said Post reader Shannon Brown. “The pan-fried vegetable dumplings, veggie lettuce wraps, and crispy tofu make a great meal for 2-3 people. Don’t forget to ask for the Awesome sauce and sriracha. Delicious!”

Located at 10581 Mission Road, Blue Koi is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Korma Sutra

Interested in Indian? Korma Sutra in Lenexa tops the list as one of the most authentic and varied Indian restaurants, especially if you’re looking for vegetarian or vegan options.

“The best Vegetarian option in all of JoCo is Korma Sutra,” said Post reader Will England, who recommends something for every course: veggie pakora or veggie samosa, or papadam and mixed chutney for the starter; korma sutra korma, paneer tikka masala with cheese, or dal makhni for the main course (all with basmati rice and a side of garlic naan); and galub jamun, carrot halwa, and badam kheer for dessert.

“They offer this in family dinners for an excellent price — under $50 for two including taxes (but add a good tip for the amazing owner and staff!),” England added. “That’s my nomination for the best Vegetarian option in Johnson County, KS!”

Located at 12112 W. 87th St. Parkway, Korma Sutra is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. every day.