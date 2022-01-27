Your Daily Planner: Thursday, Jan. 27

Hey there, readers! Alexis here with a rundown of what’s happening in and around Johnson County today.
Forecast: 🌤 High of 43. Low of 18. Partly cloudy throughout the day with 10 mph winds in the afternoon and into the evening.
Diversions:
- Registration for JCPRD summer camps is now open. There are dozens of offerings in different categories including performing arts, nature, science, sports and more. Fair warning: some sessions are already full. Get more information here.
- After coming down with COVID-19, Elton John postponed two concert dates in Dallas this week in his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour. Still, his Kansas City show at the T-Mobile Center on Tuesday still appears to be on, as the singer says he expects to be able to perform by this weekend at his scheduled show in Arkansas. Tickets are still available to the KC performance here.
Public Agenda:
- U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids will host a roundtable today at 10:30 a.m. with the Kansas City Women’s Business Center and local business owners. Participants will discuss the challenges female entrepreneurs face and Davids’s Women’s Business Centers Improvement Act which was reintroduced last week. The event will be in Overland Park. Here for more details on this morning’s event.
- The Board of County Commissioners will meet virtually this morning at 9:30 a.m. County health officials will present their regular COVID-19 update and are expected to show case trends in the county that have remained “very high” over the last week. Watch the livestream here.
Noteworthy:
- Sunday night’s Chiefs-Bills game was the most-watched divisional round playoff game on any network in the past five years. The game averaged 42.736 million viewers and peaked at 51.697 million viewers. To make matters more impressive, the game had a 90 share in the Kansas City market, meaning that at one point, 90% of Kansas City area TVs that were on were watching the game. [The Kansas City Star]
- The Park Hill School District located north of the river in Kansas City, Missouri, has cancelled classes today and Friday due to staffing shortages. A high number of staff members are stick with COVID-19 and the district has been short on substitute teachers since the pandemic began. The two-day closure includes online classes. [KMBC]
- The City of Lenexa will close 83rd Street just east of Constance Street near Lackman Road starting this morning at 9 a.m. for storm sewer work. The road is expected to reopen within one week. Traffic will detour via Lackman Road to 79th Street to Pflumm Road.
