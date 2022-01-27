Your Daily Planner: Thursday, Jan. 27

Hey there, readers! Alexis here with a rundown of what’s happening in and around Johnson County today.

Forecast: 🌤 High of 43. Low of 18. Partly cloudy throughout the day with 10 mph winds in the afternoon and into the evening.

Diversions:

Registration for JCPRD summer camps is now open. There are dozens of offerings in different categories including performing arts, nature, science, sports and more. Fair warning: some sessions are already full. Get more information here.

After coming down with COVID-19 , Elton John postponed two concert dates in Dallas this week in his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour. Still, his Kansas City show at the T-Mobile Center on Tuesday still appears to be on, as the singer says he expects to be able to perform by this weekend at his scheduled show in Arkansas. Tickets are still available to the KC performance here.

Public Agenda:

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids will host a roundtable today at 10:30 a.m. with the Kansas City Women’s Business Center and local business owners. Participants will discuss the challenges female entrepreneurs face and Davids’s Women’s Business Centers Improvement Act which was reintroduced last week. The event will be in Overland Park. Here for more details on this morning’s event.

The Board of County Commissioners will meet virtually this morning at 9:30 a.m. County health officials will present their regular COVID-19 update and are expected to show case trends in the county that have remained “very high” over the last week. Watch the livestream here.

Noteworthy: