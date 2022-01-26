Your daily planner: Wednesday, Jan. 26

Good morning! Lucie here with a rundown of what Jan. 26 looks like in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 33. Low: 10. Another bitter cold morning yields to sun later today; cloudier tonight with wind gusts up to 10 mph.

Diversions:

UMKC Conservatory students and faculty will host a “ Steinway Premier Showcase ” at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The recital will feature music from composers like Beethoven and Mozart on the university’s recently purchased Hamburg Steinway piano.

KC Ballet is hosting a conversation on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. tonight, featuring the director and choreographer of the upcoming show “Dracula”. The show begins performances next month.

This is also your last week to visit “ Van Gogh Alive,” a special interactive exhibit presented by the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art presented at Starlight Theater. The exhibit closes after Saturday.

Public agenda:

The Johnson County Charter Commission will hold a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. today, where commissioners are expected to take a final vote on four recommendations to be made to the Board of County Commissioners, including an item regarding the duties and budget for the county Sheriff’s Office. See the full agenda here

Shawnee’s Community Engagement Task Force meets at 6 p.m. tonight. The group will review upcoming events this year for the city and receive an overview of U.S. Census data. Here is an overview

Overland Park’s Public Works Committee canceled tonight’s scheduled meeting.

Noteworthy: