Kansas Legislature sends new congressional map to governor’s desk — See how JoCo lawmakers voted

A controversial new congressional map has been approved by the Kansas Senate and House and is now on its way to Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk for approval.

Kelly has already signaled that she may veto the map, which draws new boundaries for the state’s four U.S. Congressional districts.

Notably, the map reconfigures the 3rd District, where Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids currently holds office.

The map splits off Wyandotte County north of I-70 from the 3rd District and adds three mostly rural counties to Johnson County and the rest of Wyandotte County.

It also places Lawrence in the vast, rural 1st District, which stretches to the Colorado border.

Democrats have called the map “completely gerrymandered” and say they believe it was engineered by the GOP-dominated legislature as a way to set Davids up for defeat in the next election.

Republicans say the new map achieves the goal of equalizing populations in the four congressional districts in the state.

Here’s how lawmakers from Johnson County voted on the map:

Kansas House of Representatives

Chris Croft (Republican, Overland Park): YES

Owen Donohoe (Republican, Shawnee): YES

Charlotte Esau (Republican, Olathe): YES

Linda Featherston (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Jo Ella Hoye (Democrat, Lenexa): NO

Timothy H. Johnson (Republican, Bonner Springs): YES

Megan Lynn (Republican, Olathe): YES

Cindy Neighbor (Democrat, Shawnee): NO

Jarrod Ousley (Democrat, Merriam): NO

Mari-Lynn Poskin (Democrat, Leawood): NO

John Resman (Republican, Olathe): YES

Susan Ruiz (Democrat, Shawnee): NO

Ron Ryckman (Republican, Olathe): YES

Stephanie Sawyer Clayton (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Jerry Stogsdill (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO

Bill Sutton (Republican, Gardner): YES

Sean E. Tarwater Sr. (Republican, Stilwell): YES

Adam T. Thomas (Republican, Olathe): YES

John Toplikar (Republican, Olathe): YES

Carl Turner (Republican, Leawood): YES

Lindsay Vaughn (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Brandon Woodard (Democrat, Lenexa): NO

Rui Xu (Democrat, Westwood): NO

Kansas Senate

Molly Baumgardner (Republican, Louisburg): YES

Ethan Corson (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO

Beverly Gossage (Republican, Eudora): YES

Cindy Holscher (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Rob Olson (Republican, Olathe): YES

Pat Pettey (Democrat, Kansas City): NO

Dinah Sykes (Democrat, Lenexa): NO

Mike Thompson (Republican, Shawnee): YES

Kellie Warren (Republican, Leawood): YES