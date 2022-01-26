Kansas Legislature sends new congressional map to governor’s desk — See how JoCo lawmakers voted

A controversial new congressional map has been approved by the Kansas Senate and House and is now on its way to Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk for approval.
Kelly has already signaled that she may veto the map, which draws new boundaries for the state’s four U.S. Congressional districts.
Notably, the map reconfigures the 3rd District, where Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids currently holds office.
The map splits off Wyandotte County north of I-70 from the 3rd District and adds three mostly rural counties to Johnson County and the rest of Wyandotte County.
It also places Lawrence in the vast, rural 1st District, which stretches to the Colorado border.
Democrats have called the map “completely gerrymandered” and say they believe it was engineered by the GOP-dominated legislature as a way to set Davids up for defeat in the next election.
Republicans say the new map achieves the goal of equalizing populations in the four congressional districts in the state.
Here’s how lawmakers from Johnson County voted on the map:
Kansas House of Representatives
Chris Croft (Republican, Overland Park): YES
Owen Donohoe (Republican, Shawnee): YES
Charlotte Esau (Republican, Olathe): YES
Linda Featherston (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Jo Ella Hoye (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
Timothy H. Johnson (Republican, Bonner Springs): YES
Megan Lynn (Republican, Olathe): YES
Cindy Neighbor (Democrat, Shawnee): NO
Jarrod Ousley (Democrat, Merriam): NO
Mari-Lynn Poskin (Democrat, Leawood): NO
John Resman (Republican, Olathe): YES
Susan Ruiz (Democrat, Shawnee): NO
Ron Ryckman (Republican, Olathe): YES
Stephanie Sawyer Clayton (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Jerry Stogsdill (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO
Bill Sutton (Republican, Gardner): YES
Sean E. Tarwater Sr. (Republican, Stilwell): YES
Adam T. Thomas (Republican, Olathe): YES
John Toplikar (Republican, Olathe): YES
Carl Turner (Republican, Leawood): YES
Lindsay Vaughn (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Brandon Woodard (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
Rui Xu (Democrat, Westwood): NO
Kansas Senate
Molly Baumgardner (Republican, Louisburg): YES
Ethan Corson (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO
Beverly Gossage (Republican, Eudora): YES
Cindy Holscher (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
Rob Olson (Republican, Olathe): YES
Pat Pettey (Democrat, Kansas City): NO
Dinah Sykes (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
Mike Thompson (Republican, Shawnee): YES
Kellie Warren (Republican, Leawood): YES
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.