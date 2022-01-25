Your daily planner: Tuesday, Jan. 25

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here. Welcome to a new Tuesday in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🥶 High: 26, Low: 9. A very chilly morning will give way to a mostly sunny with wind gusts up to 10 mph at times.

Diversions:

It’s game day, Tigers! Mizzou will host Auburn, the newly dubbed #1 team in the country, tonight at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN’s SEC Network.

will host Auburn, the newly dubbed #1 team in the country, tonight at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN’s SEC Network. Also, K-State faces Baylor in Waco tonight at 7 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+.

Agenda:

Tonight at 7 p.m., the Lenexa Committee of the Whole will discuss a compensation study presentation. Join the committee of the whole in-person at 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway in the community forum room.

will discuss a compensation study presentation. Join the committee of the whole in-person at 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway in the community forum room. The Leawood Planning Commission is hosting three public hearings related to the Cocherl Family Subdivision, Town Center Plaza and Macallister Place. That begins at 6 p.m. tonight.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from the area: