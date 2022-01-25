Your daily planner: Tuesday, Jan. 25

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here. Welcome to a new Tuesday in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🥶 High: 26, Low: 9. A very chilly morning will give way to a mostly sunny with wind gusts up to 10 mph at times.
Diversions:
- It’s game day, Tigers! Mizzou will host Auburn, the newly dubbed #1 team in the country, tonight at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN’s SEC Network.
- Also, K-State faces Baylor in Waco tonight at 7 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+.
Agenda:
- Tonight at 7 p.m., the Lenexa Committee of the Whole will discuss a compensation study presentation. Join the committee of the whole in-person at 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway in the community forum room.
- The Leawood Planning Commission is hosting three public hearings related to the Cocherl Family Subdivision, Town Center Plaza and Macallister Place. That begins at 6 p.m. tonight.
Noteworthy:
A couple more items of note from the area:
- Jennifer Gilmore, an Olathe school board candidate who ran with a slate of candidates who opposed mask rules, is now suing the board president and two district employees. Joe Beveridge, school board president, removed Gilmore from the Jan. 13 meeting after she accused her opponent Julie Steele of buying her school board seat. [The Kansas City Star]
- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay allegedly pushed down his ex-partner and son’s mother after allegedly refusing to leave the Overland Park apartment where he was visiting his son last week, according to an affidavit unsealed by a Johnson County judge on Monday. According to court documents, Gay denied physically touching his child’s mother but did admit to throwing a vacuum cleaner at her bedroom door. [KSHB]
- Prairie Village residents can fill out the city’s online form for at-home COVID-19 test kits here beginning at 2 p.m. today, Jan. 25. Each kit comes with two tests and, as supplies are limited, the kits are on per household. The city wants to keep the distribution “no contact,” so an employee will deliver the kit to a resident’s house.
