Mission plans key upgrades along Johnson Drive — Here’s what will be new

Mission is planning to upgrade a key section of Johnson Drive through its downtown core.

The Mission City Council on Jan. 19 approved an agreement with Johnson County to make public improvements on the busy commercial stretch.

The roughly $1.35 million project will involve rehabilitating Johnson Drive between Lamar and Roe avenues.

These upgrades are part of the city of Mission’s ongoing efforts to reduce Johnson Drive from four to three lanes between Lamar and Roe avenues.

Proposed improvements include:

Asphalt resurfacing

Restriping Johnson Drive to a three-lane section from Nall Avenue to Roe Avenue

Pavement and median repairs

Replacing curb and gutter where needed

Some sidewalk and parking improvements.

The city will also make some accessibility improvements from Nall Avenue to Roeland Drive.

Johnson County is contributing $622,000 to the project through its County Assistance Road System program. Neighboring Roeland Park is also contributing about $126,900.

The city of Mission’s total contribution is about $601,100.

Plans are in the finalization process, with the project going to bid this month.