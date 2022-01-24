Your daily planner: Monday, Jan. 24

Good morning! Leah here welcoming you to another week in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌥 High 53, low 13. Cloudy with the sun peeking out in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 22 mph.

Agenda

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education will meet tonight at 6 p.m., with plans to vote on revising the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan to require universal masking in all schools through at least Feb. 15. The board is also slated to finalize changes to the district’s expulsion and suspension policies.

will meet tonight at 6 p.m., with plans to vote on revising the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan to require universal masking in all schools through at least Feb. 15. The board is also slated to finalize changes to the district’s expulsion and suspension policies. The Overland Park City Council will meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. The big item up for discussion: Establishing a pilot program for keeping backyard chickens.

will meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. The big item up for discussion: Establishing a pilot program for keeping backyard chickens. The Shawnee City Council will meet tonight and discuss whether to adopt a legislative program that would dictate the city’s legislative priorities and stance on several issues, including strengthening home rule for Shawnee regarding the Fair Housing Act, in order to use zoning laws in favor of homeowners’ interests. The city will also decide its stance on medicinal marijuana, non-partisan city elections and transgender sports participation.

Noteworthy