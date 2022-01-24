Your daily planner: Monday, Jan. 24

Good morning! Leah here welcoming you to another week in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌥 High 53, low 13. Cloudy with the sun peeking out in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 22 mph.
Agenda
- The Shawnee Mission Board of Education will meet tonight at 6 p.m., with plans to vote on revising the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan to require universal masking in all schools through at least Feb. 15. The board is also slated to finalize changes to the district’s expulsion and suspension policies.
- The Overland Park City Council will meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. The big item up for discussion: Establishing a pilot program for keeping backyard chickens.
- The Shawnee City Council will meet tonight and discuss whether to adopt a legislative program that would dictate the city’s legislative priorities and stance on several issues, including strengthening home rule for Shawnee regarding the Fair Housing Act, in order to use zoning laws in favor of homeowners’ interests. The city will also decide its stance on medicinal marijuana, non-partisan city elections and transgender sports participation.
Noteworthy
- The De Soto City Council is on the verge of taking the first step in approving a tax incentive plan for a massive mixed-use development at the newly annexed former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant. [The Kansas City Star]
- JCCC men’s and women’s basketball teams are both currently undefeated, and the women are ranked #1 in NJCAA (the junior college version of the NCAA). JCCC is believed to be the only school at any collegiate level currently with undefeated men’s and women’s teams. [KSHB]
- Roeland Park is distributing 3,000 KN95 mask to residents for free via this online form. The masks are being given out on a first come, first serve basis. Households can get up to five adult-sized masks. [Fox 4]
