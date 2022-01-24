Dolce Bakery in Shops of Prairie Village opens new space for events, classes

The Space by Dolce Bakery is officially open in the Shops of Prairie Village.

Located in the former Health House storefront, right next door to Dolce Bakery, The Space will serve as a place to host events, conduct pickup orders during the busy holiday season and also hold baking workshops for customers.

Owner Erin Brown said The Space is “a dream come true.”

“We’ve been in such small quarters for so long, it’s been a dream to have space to spread out, be better organized, have room for storage, room for growth, room for ideas, elbow room — like, physical room for everyone to just have their working space,” Brown said.

The Space is hosting its first-ever class on Valentine’s Day weekend with a $100, hour-long “cake date” in which couples — romantic or platonic — can learn how to decorate mini cakes together while enjoying alcoholic beverages and snacking on charcuterie.

Brown said there are a handful of spots left for the “cake date” session on Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and reservations can be made online here.

Other uses for The Space

Other events customers can expect to see in The Space include workshops and collaborations with local businesses.

Brown said she and the team are also working to put together a package for private group classes with either a technical or decorating focus, depending on what each group wants to see.

Some upcoming events include a collaboration with Kansas City pottery studio Driftwood Ceramics on April 30, and a collaboration with plant nursery Paradise Garden Club in late March or early April, both of which are in the process of being finalized, Brown said.

Brown said she’s heard from Dolce customers for years that they wish they could rent out the bakery for events, and The Space allows them to do just that — right next door to their current bakery location.

“There’s been a lot of positive feedback, a lot of excitement,” Brown said. “We’re so excited to get people in here for classes and workshops and meetings.”

Find out more

Booking can be completed online once The Space’s website is up and running, Brown said.

Folks can continue to check Dolce Bakery’s website or The Space’s social media for information about the website, she said.

Until then, bookings can be completed via email, TheSpace@DolceBakes.com, Brown said.