Shawnee woman hospitalized after being hit in driveway by Uber driver

A woman is in critical condition after being run over by her Uber driver Sunday evening.

Shawnee Police, Fire, and Johnson County Med-Act were all called to West 72nd Street just west of Cottonwood at 6:44 p.m.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the woman to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Two officers from the Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit were called in from off-duty to document the crash scene and investigate the circumstances.

The injured woman, identified as being about 60 years old, had used an Uber to get home. As the car was leaving her driveway, she was run over, according to investigators.

Sergeant Nick Shurmantine of the Traffic Safety Unit says they’re speaking with the driver, who remained at the scene and is cooperating.

Police have not released any identifying information about the driver, only saying there were no signs of impairment.

According to Shurmantine, the driver says the woman got out of the car and disappeared in the dark driveway. The driver thought the woman had gone inside the house and began backing out to the street.

Police have not determined if the woman fell before being run over or if the car knocked her to the ground.

Check back with this report for updates as they become available.