Police identify Olathe man as driver killed in highway crash in Lenexa over weekend

Lenexa Police have identified an Olathe man as the person killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near the interchange of I-35 and I-435.

Lenexa Police officers responded to a reported injury crash and car fire at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 10600 block of Pflumm Road, according to a statement released Monday.

Investigators say the car being driven by Harold Berry III was traveling on the ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-435 when it left the roadway and came to rest on Pflumm.

Passersby reportedly pulled Berry from the vehicle.

A police statement said Berry was the sole occupant of the car. He was taken to a local hospital by Johnson County Med-Act abd died a few hours later from his injuries, according to Lenexa Police.

This crash remains under investigation.