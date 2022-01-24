Mr. D’s Donuts in Shawnee wins Chiefs playoff bet against Buffalo coffee shop

A Buffalo doughnut shop owner might be crying in his coffee this morning, after losing a bet to Mr. D’s Donuts in Shawnee over Sunday night’s dramatic Chiefs-Bills playoff game.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in an overtime thriller to advance to a their fourth straight AFC Championship game.

Public Espresso, a Buffalo coffee shop, will now write a $500 check to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s chairty, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Johnny Chen, co-owner of Mr. D’s Donuts in Shawnee, accepted the wager from Public Espresso before Sunday’s game.

Had the Chiefs lost, Mr. D’s had agreed to send some of its signature doughnuts and a $500 check to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

But we know how it all turned out, and Mr. D’s had a chance to crow a bit on Monday.

“Good Morning Chiefs Kingdom!!! Please let us present you the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl trophy case 😱😱😱 it’s empty because they are 0-4 😉,” Mr. D’s wrote on its Facebook page Sunday morning. “Let’s go @chiefs!!! @publicespresso, sorry bud, your beloved @buffalobills are going home tonight with another L!”

Mr. D’s garnered some more pre-game hype when it rolled out a special “Roasted Bills S’mores” donut.

Now, let’s see if there’s any Cincinnati coffee or doughnut shops willing to take on Mr. D’s this week.