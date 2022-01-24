Ken Selzer, former Kansas Insurance Commissioner, is fourth candidate to declare run for JoCo chair

Former Kansas state Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer has announced in intention to run for the chairmanship of the Johnson County Commission this year.

Background: A certified public accountant, Selzer served one elected term as Kansas Insurance Commissioner from 2015-2019.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for governor in 2019, finishing fourth in the primary won by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who went on to lose to Gov. Laura Kelly.

Selzer, a long-time Johnson County resident, previously served on the Fairway City Council and as its council president in the 1980s.

He has lived in Johnson County for 45 years and currently resides in Leawood.

Selzer’s campaign website for Johnson County chair emphasizes fiscal responsibility and transparency in the county’s spending and management.

Key quote: ““I am a CPA and a businessman, with a proven track record of success in both the public and private sectors,” Selzer said in a release last week. “We know that fundamental principles of leadership, cost efficiency and better customer service are needed for success in local government just as they are in a successful business.”

The race: Selzer is now the fourth candidate in the field vying for county chair, a spot currently held by Ed Eilert.

Two current commissioners — Sixth District Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand and Third District Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara — have filed to run.

In addition, current Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly is also running.

Eilert has not publicly stated whether he plans to seek reelection. He has served as chairman of the commission since 2011 and was a commissioner before that.

Prior to county government, Eilert served 24 years as Overland Park mayor.