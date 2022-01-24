Capitol Update: Rep. Jo Ella Hoye wants to address ‘actual barriers’ to parental involvement in schools

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Jo Ella Hoye of Kansas House District 17, which covers parts of Lenexa and Shawnee.

I attended the Rising Star Elementary School General PTA Meeting on September 10, 2019. This meeting is on my mind now because two-and-a-half years later, I find myself sitting on the House K-12 Education Budget Committee scratching my head as to why my school district has been summoned to appear before our committee for a production of accusations and finger-wagging.

This bothers me, not only because our school district has urgent priorities amid this horrible pandemic, but because they face scrutiny and outrage invented by public school opponents.

Critical Race Theory keeps morphing as lobbyists workshop messaging that sounds slightly less appalling: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI); social emotional learning; library books; and now Critical Pedagogy.

All children should feel welcome and included at school.

The latest demands for parental transparency aren’t off base. I want parents to be able to participate. The extreme overreach proposed by pro-voucher legislators fails to address the reasons that actually prevent parents from having the capacity to attend meetings and events.

One proposal would require teachers to upload all assignments and materials to a website with parent access. Fellow parents, does this sound familiar?

Shawnee Mission School District used Canvas to do this exact same thing during remote-learning. It’s an information overload and an unnecessary burden to place on teachers who are already exhausted and feel under-appreciated. Are busy parents really going to read all of those assignments?

Back to the 2019 PTA meeting with 32 parents in attendance according to the minutes. The Director of Student and Family Services presented about:

Migrant family federal programs

504 plans for students with learning disabilities, as required by a section of the federal IDEA federal law

LGBTQ+ program and the school’s non-discrimination policies

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the district’s “Deep Equity” program by Corwin

Social Emotional Learning and the Panorama Assessment

Grit, resilience, perseverance, student/teacher relationships, student/student relationships

You can see that DEI and social emotional learning weren’t sprung on us out of the blue.

Opportunities to participate already exist, but the barriers are real. Jobs, commuting, illness, child care and poverty created conflicts before the pandemic. Now, parents of kindergarten and first graders may have never set foot in their kids’ schools due to COVID-19.

Educators adapted because they want all students to succeed. They’ve hosted outdoor concerts and drive-thru STEM nights. Parent/Teacher Conferences are coming up, and the Shawnee Mission West Feeder Family Engagement Night is February 10, 2022, from 6pm-8pm at the High School.

We will keep building a sense of community despite this relentless isolation.

Kansas legislators should focus on ways to make it easier on parents without making it harder on teachers. Let’s expand the child care tax credit and address access to health care, public transportation, tax breaks for families, and affordable housing.

I see parents, educators, and students doing their best. We will get through this. It is an honor to serve you in the Kansas House of Representatives. We are Shawnee Mission Strong.