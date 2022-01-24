5 to Try: What’s the best vegetarian food in Johnson County? Here’s how to tell us your pick 🥬

Kansas City is a cowtown, we know. And, admittedly, many of us love our red meat.

In weeks past, we’ve asked you for Johnson County’s best burgers and sampled your barbecue “deep cuts” recommendations.

But for this week’s “5 to Try,” we’re going non-meat.

We want to hear about what great vegetarian options Johnson County has to offer.

Know of some tasty tofu dish? Flavorful falafel? Succulent salad?

Or it could be a greenie take on some meatier classic, like a black bean burger or vegetarian tacos.

We want to hear about the places that offer good vegetarian options. Please get specific about the meal or dish you like to order.

*Special note: Let’s keep it truly vegetarian. So, no fish. We’ll do a seafood “5 to Try” soon.*

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

