  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: What’s the best vegetarian food in Johnson County? Here’s how to tell us your pick 🥬

Sometimes you need a burger or barbecue, and sometimes you want to go greener. The salad roll at Bamboo Penny's in Leawood, above, is one vegetarian option we've sample before and enjoyed. We're asking our readers this week for the picks for best vegetarian options in Johnson County.

Kansas City is a cowtown, we know. And, admittedly, many of us love our red meat.

In weeks past, we’ve asked you for Johnson County’s best burgers and sampled your barbecue “deep cuts” recommendations.

But for this week’s “5 to Try,” we’re going non-meat.

We want to hear about what great vegetarian options Johnson County has to offer.

Know of some tasty tofu dish? Flavorful falafel? Succulent salad?

Or it could be a greenie take on some meatier classic, like a black bean burger or vegetarian tacos.

We want to hear about the places that offer good vegetarian options. Please get specific about the meal or dish you like to order.

*Special note: Let’s keep it truly vegetarian. So, no fish. We’ll do a seafood “5 to Try” soon.*

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can: 

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check out our readers picks for best sushi rolls and best Italian food in Johnson County.

Also, review our most recommended “5 to Try” picks from 2021.