Your Community: Last chance for elementia submissions

Calling all creative teens in our community! The submission deadline for elementia issue xix is February 1, 2022.

elementia is Johnson County Library’s award-winning teen literary magazine published to represent and uplift young adults. It features original poetry, fiction, nonfiction, graphic stories, photography and illustrations. The magazine’s editorial and design committees are high school students from all over Johnson County who volunteer their time to read and discuss each submitted piece. Library staff offer workshops on graphic design and critiquing skills to help committee members hone their judging skills.

For this next issue of the teen literary magazine, the Library invites teens to explore the Unknown in writing, art and poetry. We’re always told to “create what we know,” but what about what we don’t know? From higher beings to the center of the Earth – there are so many things we’ve yet to discover. What do we not understand about ourselves? In what ways can we help each other reveal what’s hidden? Search for the aliens among us and beyond us. Find the murky edges of your imagination and focus on them. Visualize what exists in the afterlife and what is hidden in the dark. Take this opportunity to immerse yourself in the Unknown.

Teens have the opportunity to submit original poetry, short stories, essays, comics, or artwork through February 1, 2022 at jocolibrary.org/elementia. Printed copies of 2021’s elementia issue xviii are available at Johnson County Library branches, and all previous issues are available online.

