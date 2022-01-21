New COVID-19 test site open in northeast Johnson County — Here’s what you need to know

There are two new COVID-19 testing sites available in Johnson County — the newest one aimed at serving the northeast corner of the county.

As of Friday, Jan. 21, residents can get tested at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, six days a week, according to a press release from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will manage the site.

Appointments for the Roeland Park Community Center testing site can be made online here.

The testing site is available Monday to Thursday from 7:30 .m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director, told the Post via email the health department has worked with KDHE and the city of Roeland Park for several weeks to implement the new site.

“JCDHE is always happy to work with partners to offer additional resources to the community,” Areola said.

The news of the additional testing site comes after a surge in demand for COVID-19 testing not only in Johnson County, but the larger Kansas City area.

It also follows the federal government’s launch of a website where households can order up to four at-home test kits each.

Areola said the high level of COVID-19 infections is still overwhelming testing resources, and it is “hard to tell when there will be a plateau or drop” in testing demand.

Both KDHE and JCDHE are offering PCR tests, Areola said.

Additional testing in Johnson County

Earlier this week, JCDHE also announced a new drive-up testing site at Theatre in the Park, 7710 Renner Road, in Shawnee Mission Park in Shawnee, which is also managed by KDHE.

Appointments for PCR saliva tests are available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and can be made online here.

In addition, test slots can be booked at JCDHE’s Olathe office every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those appointments can be made here.

State-run testing sites at the Church of the Resurrection and Johnson County Community College, both in Overland Park, have also extended testing hours, according to the release.

Appointments are available online here from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Additionally, Johnson County residents can voluntarily report negative or positive results from at-home COVID-19 tests online here.

“With the additional sites and increased hours, we hope it offers more convenience to our residents,” Areola said.