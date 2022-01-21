Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Significant Sale Snapshot

The numbers are in! I am thrilled and humbled to announce 2021 was a record-breaking year at Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty. Despite the numerous challenges of the last year, our total volume increased by 65% over 2020 – to the tune of almost $100 million! The number of transactions also saw an increase of 69% over 2020. For this week’s column, we are proud to feature some significant sales from the last year.



Over 100 years later, this breathtaking work of art remains one of Kansas City’s most iconic homes. World renowned architect Louis Curtiss was purposeful and imaginative in creating this masterpiece that you must see to believe. This astounding Ward Parkway home sold for $4,200,000.

Selling for $1,575,000, this stunning home overlooking Mission Hills Country Club has the perfect combination of thoughtfully preserved original features with all the desired amenities for modern living. Nestled in sought-after Mission Hills, this property is full of character and charm!



Experience the epitome of luxury living in the highly desirable community of Meadowbrook Park where modern luxury mixes with classic architecture against a backdrop of trees, lakes and walking trails. 9335 Cedar Reserve Drive in Prairie Village is an extraordinary villa located in the gated reserve area nestled between distinctive single-family homes. This home sold for an impressive $1,205,000.

Roanoke is one of those rare neighborhoods which causes people to rethink everything! The 1906 Muehlebach mansion, selling for $1,100,000, represents the magic of Roanoke like no other property. Reimagined by the current stewards, modern meets historical with the effortlessness buyer’s demand. The exceptional architectural details at every turn are a perfect complement to the stunning and thoughtful updates throughout.

In 2021, we were so fortunate to have helped 477 families unlock home on both sides of the state line, and we are excited to increase that number substantially in 2022. Thank you, Kansas City, for all your loyal and unwavering support!