Your Daily Planner: Thursday, Jan. 20

Forecast: ☀️High of 20. Low of 5. Plan for a very cold but sunny day with light winds and clear skies into the evening.
- The Kansas City Symphony Orchestra is putting on ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ in Concert’ at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts starting tonight and going through the weekend. Enjoy the magical film on the big screen, with the score played live by the symphony. Get more information here.
- Wicked, the Broadway musical that tells the story of the land of Oz from a different perspective, is wrapping up its Kansas City run this weekend with final performances at Music Hall tonight, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Get tickets here.
- Kansas City Restaurant Week continues and goes through Sunday, Jan. 23. It’s a great chance to support local restaurants if you want to dine out or order in. See the full list of participating Johnson County restaurants here.
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet virtually this morning at 9:30 a.m. JCDHE will present a COVID-19 update showing case trends in the county over the last week. Watch the livestream here.
- Drive-up PCR testing appointments are now available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park. You can book an appointment at www.park.c19order.com. This new testing site is in addition to the JCDHE site in Olathe.
- Councilman Steve Owen walked out of the Spring Hill City Council’s meeting earlier this month to protest the appointment of new Mayor Joe Berkey, and Owen has since missed three special meetings. Owen’s absences are preventing the council from reaching a quorum and moving forward with city business. [The Kansas City Star]
- Overland Park Elementary’s principal sent a letter to parents Wednesday about an alleged threat made against the school on social media. “We worked, along with district staff and local police, to follow up on the threat, and ensure there was no danger to our school,” the letter said. “We are confident that there is no ongoing threat to the school.” [KSHB]
