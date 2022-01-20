KC Chiefs player Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park following alleged domestic disturbance

This story was updated at 3:20 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay pleaded not guilty Thursday to one misdemeanor count of criminal property damage stemming from an alleged domestic disturbance in Overland Park involving Gay’s ex-partner Wednesday night.

A judge ordered Gay not to have contact with his ex-partner or their three-month-old son as a condition of his release.

He is expected to be released on his own recognizance Thursday afternoon.

A diversion hearing is set for Wednesday, March 2, at 3:30 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay, 23, was arrested following a reported domestic disturbance in Overland Park late Wednesday evening.

According to recorded radio traffic, Overland Park officers were called to an apartment near 79th Street & Mastin Drive at 9:33 p.m. The call was initially dispatched as a “subject refusing to leave.”

Dispatchers upgraded the incident to a possible physical disturbance after the call ended abruptly with a female’s screaming heard on the other end of the line.

No names were broadcast, as they would generally be during these types of calls. Dispatchers shared a year of birth for the alleged suspect, along with his height and weight, which a dispatcher says they located on Google.

Police arrived moments later and discovered the alleged suspect had left the area in a car before their arrival.

Radio traffic also indicates that Fairway Police were dispatched to a home in their city at 9:48 p.m. to check for a suspect from a call in Overland Park.

Fairway officers locate the alleged suspect’s vehicle inside the garage of the address and make contact with someone at the house. At 10:09, a Fairway officer informs dispatchers that they have one person detained and requests that Overland Park officers respond to that location.

KMBC reports that Gay’s agents, Maxx Lepselter and Ryan Rubin, issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“Willie was at his son’s house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance. She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues. We will confirm when resolved.”

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show Willie Gay was booked into the Adult Detention Center at 12:22 Thursday morning.

He’s held on a charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property under $1,000. The charges stem from alleged property damage to a door frame, wall, and vacuum cleaner.

The Johnson County District Court lists the incident as domestic violence-related.

Gay is scheduled for arraignment at 2:30 p.m., where he will be formally charged, and bail will be set.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.