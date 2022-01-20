Café Provence in Prairie Village lands on OpenTable’s “Top 100 Restaurants in America” list again

Café Provence is on OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in America for the seventh consecutive year.

The French restaurant at the Shops of Prairie Village is the only Kansas City area eatery on the list, which is based on an analysis of millions of customer reviews. For eight of the past 10 years, Café Provence has made it on the list (OpenTable did not give out awards during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Joanne and Patrick Quillec, Café Provence owners, said they’re grateful for the honor and give credit to two key pieces of the restaurant business: Consistency and “a labor of love.”

“It is the consistency, people just love it,” Joanne said. “It is a labor of love. We all love what we’re doing and it comes through in the way that we treat people and the product we deliver.”

The Quillecs say Café Provence’s staff are the ones who deserve the credit for the accolades because staff is part of the consistency offered at the restaurant. Patrick said he and Joanne have a vision for the restaurant, the food and the service, but the staff executes that vision.

Awards and honors do put additional pressure on staff and owners to maintain the quality expected by customers, Patrick said. As such, Patrick said, Café Provence is constantly trying to improve itself by keeping menus fresh and seasonal, changing things that don’t work and focusing on teamwork.

“It just keeps us on our toes, I guess,” Patrick said. “We’re going to have to continue working hard in order to keep those things (awards and honors) going.”

Café Provence is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.