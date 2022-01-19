  Lucie Krisman  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Wednesday, Jan. 19

After a snowy weekend, yesterday provided a more fair weather respite outdoors in Johnson County. Above, a scene at Kill Creek Park on Tuesday morning. Photo submitted by Evie Curtis.

Good morning! Lucie here with a rundown of what’s happening in Johnson County on Jan. 19. 

Forecast: ☁️ High: 27. Low: 10. Cloudy and windy for most of the day, and temperatures will drop this afternoon. 

Public agenda

  • Overland Park’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee will meet tonight at 7 p.m. Two items of note on their agenda include funding-related requests from developers of the Bluhawk project and an amended development plan for the ongoing Metcalf 108 project.
  • Mission City Council also meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will discuss approving two separate road projects, including improvements along Johnson Drive, between Lamar and Roe Avenue. 
  • Prairie Village’s citizen-led Diversity Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. The committee will hear a presentation from Shawnee Mission School District officials about the district’s diversity and inclusion efforts. Watch the meeting on Zoom here
  • The Shawnee Planning Commission will meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. to discuss preliminary plans and rezoning for a new logistics commercial building near 43rd and Clare.

Noteworthy

  • START, a local nonprofit focused on kids and technology, will host its first-ever Screen Sanity Summit at 6:30 p.m. tonight, both virtually and in person at Leawood’s Church of the Resurrection. The three-part series addresses digital health and parenting. Register to attend either virtually or in person here.
  • U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas’ Third District announced this week that her re-election campaign raised more than $2.8 million last year. That total sets a record for the two-term Democrat in a non-election year. 
  • The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it will cease contact tracing for COVID-19 by the end of January due, in part, to the recent record surge in new cases and a continued lack of willingness from some members of the public to disclose information. Starting Feb. 1, KDHE will ask instead that those who test positive for COVID-19 let their close contacts know. [Kansas Reflector]