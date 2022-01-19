Woman in custody following alleged stabbing incident at Overland Park apartment

Two people were injured in an alleged stabbing Tuesday evening in Overland Park.

Just before 8:40 p.m., police were called to the Hickory Hills Apartments, near 54th Terrace and Antioch Road, near the border with Merriam and just northeast of Merriam Town Center.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, says officers determined the call to be a domestic disturbance.

“Upon arrival, officers found a male party who stood over a female armed with a knife,” Lacy said in an emailed response to questions.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that a man and a woman both sustained minor cuts from a knife. Johnson County Med-Act transported both to area hospitals.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking log lated showed that officers arrested a 33-year-old woman who lives at the Antioch Road address.

She’s now being held on a charge of aggravated battery with intentional harm. Her first court appearance is scheduled for this afternoon.

The male involved in the incident has not been arrested.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.