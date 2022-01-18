Your daily planner: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here. Welcome to Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Shawnee Mission.
Forecast: 🌤 A high of 51 degrees and a low of 20 degrees — partly cloudy.
Diversions:
- Watch the Jayhawks face the Sooners in Norman, Okla., at 6 p.m. The men’s basketball game can be watched on ESPN.
- If you’re into Tigers, you can tune into the Mizzou men’s basketball game versus Ole Miss at 6 p.m. instead. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Agenda:
- The Prairie Village City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss COVID-19 and an employee incentive package. Join virtually on Facebook here.
- Individuals ages 5 and up can get vaccinated by Jewish Family Services from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. Walk-ins to the clinic, at 5801 W. 115th Street, are welcome.
- In Roeland Park, the city council will consider two County Assisted Road Systems projects at 6 p.m. Tune into the meeting with this Zoom link.
Noteworthy:
A couple more items of note from the area:
- Two Johnson County moms started Unlikely Housewives of Johnson County, a podcast about what it’s like to be a mom and housewife during a pandemic. Tracy Stine and Tori Shirah have eight episodes under their belt already. [KMBC]
- There is an opening on the Fairway City Council. Ward 2 residents can apply for a seat being vacated by Tom Cotter, who resigned on Jan. 10 because he’s moving out of the city. Applications must be submitted by Jan. 31 at 5 p.m., and can be completed online here.
- Bookworms 50 years and older are welcome to join the Merriam Page Turners Book Club. The club meets at 10 a.m. the last Friday of each month. Call (913) 322-5550 and as for Ingrid if you have questions.
