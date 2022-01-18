Your daily planner: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here. Welcome to Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Shawnee Mission.

Forecast: 🌤 A high of 51 degrees and a low of 20 degrees — partly cloudy.

Diversions:

Watch the Jayhawks face the Sooners in Norman, Okla., at 6 p.m. The men’s basketball game can be watched on ESPN.

face the Sooners in Norman, Okla., at 6 p.m. The men’s basketball game can be watched on ESPN. If you’re into Tigers, you can tune into the Mizzou men’s basketball game versus Ole Miss at 6 p.m. instead. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Agenda:

The Prairie Village City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss COVID-19 and an employee incentive package. Join virtually on Facebook here.

meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss COVID-19 and an employee incentive package. Join virtually on Facebook here. Individuals ages 5 and up can get vaccinated by Jewish Family Services from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. Walk-ins to the clinic, at 5801 W. 115th Street, are welcome.

from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. Walk-ins to the clinic, at 5801 W. 115th Street, are welcome. In Roeland Park, the city council will consider two County Assisted Road Systems projects at 6 p.m. Tune into the meeting with this Zoom link.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from the area: