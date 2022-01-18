  Juliana Garcia  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Cleaning snow off car

This weekend's snow will continue to melt with a high of 51 expected Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here. Welcome to Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Shawnee Mission.

Forecast:  🌤 A high of 51 degrees and a low of 20 degrees — partly cloudy.

Diversions:

  • Watch the Jayhawks face the Sooners in Norman, Okla., at 6 p.m. The men’s basketball game can be watched on ESPN.
  • If you’re into Tigers, you can tune into the Mizzou men’s basketball game versus Ole Miss at 6 p.m. instead. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Agenda:

  • The Prairie Village City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss COVID-19 and an employee incentive package. Join virtually on Facebook here.
  • Individuals ages 5 and up can get vaccinated by Jewish Family Services from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. Walk-ins to the clinic, at 5801 W. 115th Street, are welcome.
  • In Roeland Park, the city council will consider two County Assisted Road Systems projects at 6 p.m. Tune into the meeting with this Zoom link.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from the area:

  • Two Johnson County moms started Unlikely Housewives of Johnson County, a podcast about what it’s like to be a mom and housewife during a pandemic. Tracy Stine and Tori Shirah have eight episodes under their belt already. [KMBC]
  • There is an opening on the Fairway City Council. Ward 2 residents can apply for a seat being vacated by Tom Cotter, who resigned on Jan. 10 because he’s moving out of the city. Applications must be submitted by Jan. 31 at 5 p.m., and can be completed online here.
  • Bookworms 50 years and older are welcome to join the Merriam Page Turners Book Club. The club meets at 10 a.m. the last Friday of each month. Call (913) 322-5550 and as for Ingrid if you have questions.