5 to Try: What’s the best Italian food in Johnson County? Here’s how to tell us your pick 🍝

Winter is definitely here. The snow is falling, and the days are shorter. In other words, you may be looking for some comfort food.

And nothing may be more comforting than some good old-fashioned, stick-to-your-ribs pasta.

That’s why on this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we’re asking readers to submit their picks for best Italian food in Johnson County.

Tell us where you turn when you want some savory, saucy tastes of the old country. (We already asked for your best pizza recommendations last year, so let’s forego the pies this time.)

As always, we’d like you to tell us your favorite restaurant and also a specific dish or item you get there.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

