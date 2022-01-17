Updates from Johnson County Community College: Spring semester kicks off

Spring semester starts tomorrow, January 18, at Johnson County Community College, and this year, as always, we will provide every student with the resources and education they need to achieve success.

Get informed and involved

New Student Orientation sessions are available to all students Monday through Friday throughout the year. Online orientations are also available for those who can’t make it in person. These sessions provide helpful information about:

Placement exams

Navigating your MyJCCC account

Course scheduling

Tuition payments

Online, accelerated, hybrid and self-paced class options

With more than 50 student clubs and organizations, we offer groups and experiences to meet every interest. Joining a club or organization is a great way to get involved and make the most of the on-campus experience. Students can choose from options that include the Student Sustainability Committee, the International Club, Quiz Bowl and more!

Resources for student success

As our Cavaliers work toward their educational goals, we provide a variety of student resources to enhance the college experience. Our Bookstore, for example, has everything from textbooks and technology, to course materials and JCCC merchandise. Online ordering is available, too!

The library offers many resources, as well. Visit the Billington Library’s homepage to access nearly 600 million books, ebooks, magazines, newspaper and journal articles and streaming videos. An “Ask a Librarian” online chat feature provides in-the-moment, convenient online help, too.

Located on the first floor of the Library, the Academic Resource Center (ARC) is a one-stop-shop for free tutoring and class assistance in almost any subject. Quiet study spaces and the tasty Stacks Café are also located in the ARC.

Figure out the finances

When it comes to financial assistance, JCCC awards qualified students millions of dollars in scholarships every year . The Financial Aid Office accepts applications and awards funds throughout the year, but students are encouraged to apply by the April 1 priority deadline. One application is all it takes for students to determine if they’re eligible for hundreds of scholarships!

Additionally, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is an online application students complete to qualify for federal financial aid. Many colleges, including JCCC, also use the FAFSA to award state and institutional aid. Students are encouraged to submit the application by JCCC’s priority deadline of March 15.

Stay connected

As the spring semester kicks-off, we don’t want you to miss a beat! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.