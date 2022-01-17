Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Johnson County! We’ll be back tomorrow

The Shawnee Mission Post will not publish any new content today, Monday, Jan. 17.
We are setting aside some time to rest and reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
We will be back with new content on your community in northeast Johnson County on Tuesday.
In the meantime, there are some MLK Day events in the area today:
- Many use MLK Day as a day of service. This year, try assembling a “Happy Kit” for patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. The kits can be filled with a variety of items, such as books and journals, to cheer up children in the hospital. Click here to learn more.
- Kansas City Parks will be hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Nature Walk from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today The walk begins at MLK Square Park in KCMO and ends at Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center. More information here.
- The Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City will be having its annual MLK Mass Celebration from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 2310 E. Linwood Blvd, Kansas City. Register here for the event that will be both an in-person and virtual celebration.
