Your daily planner: Friday, Jan. 14

Happy Friday! Nikki here. Welcome to a new day in Johnson County and the start of a three-day weekend!

Forecast: ⛅️ High: 50, Low: 22. Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Diversions

It’s the playoffs, baby! The Chiefs’ quest to make a third straight Super Bowl starts Sunday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in the Wild Card round. Kickoff is 7:15 p.m., and the game will air on NBC.

quest to make a third straight Super Bowl starts Sunday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in the Wild Card round. Kickoff is 7:15 p.m., and the game will air on NBC. For your college basketball fix, all three major local men’s teams will play Saturday: KU hosts West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse at 1 p.m., airing on CBS. K-State hosts Texas Tech at Bramlage Coliseum at 11 a.m., also airing on ESPN2 MU hosts Texas A&M at Mizzou Arena at 2:30 p.m., streaming on the SEC Network.

fix, all three major local men’s teams will play Saturday: Kansas City Restaurant Week starts today and runs through Sunday, Jan. 23. More than 40 Johnson County restaurants are participating in this year’s event. Click here to learn more.

Looking Ahead to MLK Day

Many use MLK Day as a day of service. This year, try assembling a “Happy Kit” for patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. The kits can be filled with a variety of items, such as books and journals, to cheer up children in the hospital. Click here to learn more.

for patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. The kits can be filled with a variety of items, such as books and journals, to cheer up children in the hospital. Click here to learn more. Want to give back? On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to noon, Jewish Family Services will be accepting donations as part of a food drive at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park. The most needed items include pasta, kidney beans and canned fruit. Learn more here.

at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park. The most needed items include pasta, kidney beans and canned fruit. Learn more here. On Monday, Kansas City Parks will be hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Nature Walk from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk begins at MLK Square Park in KCMO and ends at Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center. More information here.

from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk begins at MLK Square Park in KCMO and ends at Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center. More information here. And on Monday night, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City will be having its annual MLK Mass Celebration from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 2310 E. Linwood Blvd, Kansas City. Register here for the event that will be both an in-person and virtual celebration.

Noteworthy