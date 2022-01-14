2 teens hospitalized with gunshot wounds following dispute at Shawnee home

Shawnee police say two people were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries following a shooting Thursday evening.

Police were called to a house at 21617 West 51st Place just after 5:30 p.m. for a reported armed disturbance.

“Officers discovered a 17-year-old male victim that had gunshot wounds to his torso and an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg,” Major Jim Baker said in a news release.

Baker says the victims were allegedly shot during a dispute with two male acquaintances.

Police have not said if the shooting occurred inside or outside the house.

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported both shooting victims to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center. According to Med-Act, one was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.

The suspects are only described as a white male and a black male, both in their late teens or early 20s.

Major Baker says both suspects fled in a white car, possibly a Ford Focus. The wheels appeared to have been either painted black or missing all four hubcaps.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The address of Thursday’s shooting is the same one that police served a search warrant at in March of 2021. Neighbors say the house is often the subject of police attention.

