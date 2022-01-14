Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: A look at 2022 design trends

The last 2 years have proven a catalyst for lots of time spent at home. In fact, according to experts, people have spent more time improving and enhancing both the interior and the exteriors of their homes in 2020 and 2021 than the previous five years combined! Trends are an excellent indication of where society is as well as where society is headed. In today’s column, we are going to look at what designers are saying about home trends in 2022.

Going Green and Periwinkle Perspective

Color is always one of the most influential aspects of design trends and 2022 is no exception. Nature reigns supreme this year with shades of green as the go-to-hue. The copious amount of time spent outdoors continues to inspire us with serenity as the goal of this neutral palette. Expect to see seaweed, sage and emerald present this year’s design elements. Also embracing transitions of the times is color giant Pantone. Known for cultivating the “it” design colors each year, they have made the transition from the neutrals to the bolds in 2022, announcing that their color of the year is a joining of blue & violet red. Named Very Peri, this color is vibrant, bold and exciting and is sure to enhance both interiors and exteriors alike.

Back in Black

From discussing color to zero color, black accents are making a statement this year. Not only does it complement every color palette, black also does not compete with varying design styles. Expect to see black on everything from trim, doors, hardware and everything in between.

Texture, Texture, Texture

Enhance neutral palettes with all the patterns, fabrics and shapes. Texture that you touch is called tactile texture. Conversely texture you see is just that – visual texture. Tactile texture is three-dimensional because it has height, width and depth. When combined, these elements add warmth and depth creating a space that is enticing and appealing.

We’ve had so much time to turn inward, and 2022 is now the time to open our creative minds and design every aspect of our home and lives to be a reflection of how we have grown in the past two years!