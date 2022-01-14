5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best sushi in Johnson County 🍣

Well, domo arigato, Johnson County.

We asked for your picks for best sushi in JoCo, and we were flooded with responses.

The locally owned sushi bars on our final list offer everything from the classic Americanized staples to more creative ensembles.

Plus, if sushi really isn’t your thing, there’s always a delicious hot dish from the kitchen waiting for you.

Here we go!

Oishi Sushi Restaurant & Bar

This sushi bar tucked into 10 Quivira Plaza in Shawnee came out on top as the number one place to get sushi in Johnson County, based on dozens of reader recommendations.

Be sure to try their Tokyo, Passion and Unicorn rolls (pictured above from left), or their classic Oishi roll.

Or, if you want something hot this winter, be sure to check out the menu from their hibachi grill, as well as their list of soups and noodle dishes.

Located at 12220 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Oishi Sushi is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30-9:15 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30-9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 12-8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Sushi UNI

Look no further than Sushi UNI in Lenexa for some of the best sushi here in Johnson County.

And don’t judge a book by its cover: It may look plucky and small from the outside, but its menu packs quite a punch.

“My vote’s for Sushi UNI at 87th and Rosehill in Lenexa,” said Post reader Chris Sammis. “We’ve been regulars since it opened as a small(er) hole in the wall, and it’s always been great.”

Sushi UNI is also a place for regulars, including Post reader Catherine Kirkland.

“My long time fave is Sushi UNI on 87th in Lenexa,” Kirkland said. “And based on the wait lines, there are many in the area who agree with me. Not only are their sushi offerings delicious, their sushi and entree menu is extensive. The lunch deals are generous and reasonably priced.”

Kirkland recommends arriving before 11 a.m. to beat the lunch rush and also trying the spicy crab salad.

Located at 12841 W. 87th Street Parkway, Sushi UNI is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch Monday through Saturday; 4:30-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4:30-10 p.m. Friday; and 2:30-10 p.m. Saturday.

Sushi House

Located in Town Center in Leawood, Sushi House is hands down one of the best sushi bars in Johnson County for many of our readers.

“Last time I was there, I had the Aloha Roll—emperor brown rice rolled with romaine lettuce, tamagotchi, tuna, covered with salmon & served with wasabi yuzu sauce,” said Post reader Jason Martin. “Also, the lobster tempura roll. Drink the Jack and Ginger: Jack Daniels with house made ginger ale.”

And again, if sushi really isn’t your thing, even the non-sushi lovers keep coming back!

“My sushi-loving friends say it is great,” said one Post reader. “I don’t like sushi but their chicken teriyaki is amazing. And great atmosphere/decor/staff. They also have two of those rooms with the sliding doors where you sit lower.”

Located at 5041 W. 117th St., Sushi House is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jun’s

This long-standing sushi bar in Prairie Village’s State Line Center has been around for four decades and with good reason. Our readers love it!

Come here for an upscale, fine-dining experience, including for their sushi and sashimi combos for lunch, or their chicken teriyaki and red snapper dinner entrees.

And don’t forget about their hibachi grill menu and wide variety of appetizers.

Located at 7660 State Line Road, Jun’s is open for regular hours 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. COVID-19 temporary hours are 4-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Check ahead for business hours.

Sushi Mido

Sushi Mido comes highly recommended by our readers. Located in downtown Shawnee, this sushi bar is most known for its made-to-order rolls and all-you-can-eat sushi.

Of course, their bento boxes and hot plates from the kitchen are fabulous, but their sushi menu is by far one of the most varied and creative in Johnson County.

We personally recommend the Hawaii and Las Vegas rolls, as well as anything from the appetizer menu!

Located at 6010 Nieman Road, Sushi Mido is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30-10:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 12-3 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. Sunday.