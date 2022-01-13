Your Daily Planner: Thursday, Jan. 13

Good morning, readers! It’s Alexis with a look at another spring-like January day in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️High of 54. Low of 31. Sunny today with light cloud cover this evening.
Diversions:
- Humboldt, Kansas, located about two hours southwest of Johnson County, made the New York Times’ list of “52 Places to Visit in 2022.” The town has a population of fewer than 2,000 people, but offers community gardens, shops, outdoor movie screenings and more. If you’re looking for a weekend getaway, Humboldt may be the place for you.
Public Agenda:
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet virtually this morning at 9:30 a.m. The board will vote to formally adopt a resolution authorizing virtual meetings for Johnson County Government due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases. Watch the livestream on Facebook here.
- The Johnson County Library Board will meet this afternoon at 4 p.m., and will hear an update on the Comprehensive Library Master Plan, including the status of replacing the historic Antioch branch in Merriam. Watch the livestream here.
- The Westwood City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight. Various items are on the agenda including a presentation on the city potentially joining the regional Climate Action KC Plan. Watch the livestream on Zoom using meeting ID: 899 0828 9796.
Noteworthy:
- Schools across Kansas are facing staff and substitute teacher shortages due to illness as COVID-19 cases reach new highs. To keep classrooms staffed, the Kansas State Board of Education voted Wednesday to pass an emergency declaration that loosens the requirements to become a substitute teacher in the state. [KSHB]
- Nearly 25% of students in the Bonner Springs Edwardsville school district are ill with COVID-19 or other seasonal illnesses. Because of that, district officials have decided to close schools for the rest of the week to give students and staff “time to get well and avoid causing further disruption in the learning process.” [Kansas City Star]
- About two weeks after winning 54% of the vote in the Spring Hill mayoral election, former city councilmember and Mayor-elect Tyler Graves announced his resignation. Now, newly elected city councilmember Joe Berkey will fill the role, serving a full, four-year term set to expire in January of 2026. [Fox 4]
