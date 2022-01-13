  Juliana Garcia  - Restaurants

KC Restaurant Week starts Friday — Here are the 40+ Johnson County eateries participating

KC Restaurant Week

There are more than 40 Johnson County restaurants you can support during Kansas City Restaurant Week 2022 from Jan. 14 to Jan. 23. Photos via Kansas City Restaurant Week website.

Another Kansas City Restaurant Week is about to begin.

As in 2021, organizers of this year’s event again tout the 10-day dining extravaganza as a way to support local restaurants, including many small and family-owned venues, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is still posing existential challenges to the industry.

There are more than 40 Johnson County restaurants participating in this year’s event.

Here’s what you need to know heading into KCRW 2022 — and which Johnson County residents you can support.

The dates

  • This year, Kansas City Restaurant Week will run from Friday, Jan. 14, to Sunday, Jan. 23. There are breakfast, lunch and dinner options available each of the 10 days.

The prices

  • Restaurants will offer prix fixe menus that will cost $15, $35 or $45.
  • Typically, breakfast and lunch will be $15 and dinner will be either $35 or $45.

The beneficiaries

The Johnson County restaurants

Participating restaurants are dine-in only unless otherwise noted.