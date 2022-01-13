KC Restaurant Week starts Friday — Here are the 40+ Johnson County eateries participating

Another Kansas City Restaurant Week is about to begin.
As in 2021, organizers of this year’s event again tout the 10-day dining extravaganza as a way to support local restaurants, including many small and family-owned venues, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is still posing existential challenges to the industry.
There are more than 40 Johnson County restaurants participating in this year’s event.
Here’s what you need to know heading into KCRW 2022 — and which Johnson County residents you can support.
The dates
- This year, Kansas City Restaurant Week will run from Friday, Jan. 14, to Sunday, Jan. 23. There are breakfast, lunch and dinner options available each of the 10 days.
The prices
- Restaurants will offer prix fixe menus that will cost $15, $35 or $45.
- Typically, breakfast and lunch will be $15 and dinner will be either $35 or $45.
The beneficiaries
- Each year, participating restaurants commit to donating 10% of each meal sold to one charity partner and two founding beneficiaries.
- This year, Guadalupe Centers — a Hispanic organization with various programs helping thousands of people — is KC Restaurant Week’s charity partner.
- Visit KC Foundation and Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, two nonprofit organizations, are the founding beneficiaries.
The Johnson County restaurants
Participating restaurants are dine-in only unless otherwise noted.
- 801 Chophouse — Leawood ($45)
- Bamboo Penny’s — Leawood ($35)
- Club 27 — Overland Park ($15-$35)
- Coco Bolos Mexican Grill and Cantina — Overland Park ($15-$35)
- Blue Moose Bar and Grill — Lenexa, ($15-$35)
- Blue Sushi Sake Grill — Westwood ($15-$35)
- Brass Onion — Overland Park ($15-$35)
- Brew Lab — Overland Park ($15-$35)
- Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social — Leawood ($15-$35)
- Burger Shed at Embassy Suites — Olathe ($15)
- Burnt End BBQ — Overland Park ($15) *carryout available*
- Eggtc. — Shawnee ($15-$45)
- El Maviri Seafood Bar and Grill — Olathe, ($15-$45)
- Enjoy Pure Food + Drink — Leawood ($15) *carryout and delivery available*
- Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue — Overland Park and Lenexa ($15, $35) *carryout available*
- Flapjacks ‘N More — Overland Park, ($15)
- Garozzo’s Ristorante — Overland Park, ($15-$35)
- Grand Street Cafe — Lenexa ($15-$35)
- Hereford House — Leawood and Shawnee, ($15-$35)
- Houlihan’s — Leaoowd and Overland Park ($15-$35)
- Ironhorse Bar and Grill — Leawood, ($35)
- J. Gilbert’s Woodfired Steaks and Seafood — Overland Park ($45)
- Louie’s Wine Dive — Overland Park ($15-$35),
- Minsky’s Pizza — Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village and Shawnee ($15-$45) *carryout and delivery available*
- Nick and Jake’s — Overland Park and Shawnee, ($15-$35)
- Pig and Finch — Leawood, ($35)
- Red Door Woodfired Grill — Leawood, Lenexa and Overland Park ($35)
- Red Lobster — Olathe and Overland Park, ($15-$35) *carryout available*
- Redrock Canyon Grill — Overland Park ($15-$35) *carryout available*
- Rock and Brews — Overland Park ($15-$35) *carryout and delivery available*
- Rye — Leawood ($15-$45)
- Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering — Prairie Village, ($35-$45) *carryout available*
- Silo Modern Farmhouse — Lenexa ($35)
- Story. — Prairie Village ($45), *carryout available*
- Tabard’s Kitchen — Overland Park ($35) *carryout and delivery available*
- Tavern at Mission Farms — Leawood ($15-$35)
- Tavern in the Village — Prairie Village ($15-$35), *carryout available*
- The Bar — Mission and Olathe locations ($15)
- Trofi — Overland Park, ($15-$35) *carryout available*
- Va Bene Italian Eatery — Prairie Village ($15-$35)
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.