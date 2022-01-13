KC Restaurant Week starts Friday — Here are the 40+ Johnson County eateries participating

Another Kansas City Restaurant Week is about to begin.

As in 2021, organizers of this year’s event again tout the 10-day dining extravaganza as a way to support local restaurants, including many small and family-owned venues, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is still posing existential challenges to the industry.

There are more than 40 Johnson County restaurants participating in this year’s event.

Here’s what you need to know heading into KCRW 2022 — and which Johnson County residents you can support.

The dates

This year, Kansas City Restaurant Week will run from Friday, Jan. 14, to Sunday, Jan. 23. There are breakfast, lunch and dinner options available each of the 10 days.

The prices

Restaurants will offer prix fixe menus that will cost $15, $35 or $45.

Typically, breakfast and lunch will be $15 and dinner will be either $35 or $45.

The beneficiaries

Each year, participating restaurants commit to donating 10% of each meal sold to one charity partner and two founding beneficiaries.

This year, Guadalupe Centers — a Hispanic organization with various programs helping thousands of people — is KC Restaurant Week’s charity partner.

Visit KC Foundation and Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, two nonprofit organizations, are the founding beneficiaries.

The Johnson County restaurants

Participating restaurants are dine-in only unless otherwise noted.