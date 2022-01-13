Overland Park commission OKs latest project on Aspiria campus — Here is where development stands

The Overland Park Planning Commission this week unanimously approved a 181-unit senior living building to be incorporated into the Aspiria development on the site of the former Sprint headquarters.

It was the most recent move in a project that aims to remake the vast, 207-acre property on the northwest corner of 119th Street and Nall Avenue.

Since purchasing the former Sprint campus in 2019, Wichita-based Occidental Management has been working on a plan to transform the site into a vast $750 million mixed-use space.

The planning commission’s vote this week broke a relative lull in news about the project.

Here is what we know about where Aspiria stands and what could happen next in what promises to be a years-long project:

What the Aspiria plan includes

By the time Aspiria is fully complete, the development should include:

1 million square feet of office space

380,000 square feet of retail

600 units of multi-family living space

120 hotel units

What has happened so far

Construction on Aspiria began in early summer of last year as part of the first phase for new development on the campus.

At that atime, Occidental said it was working to level the ground near 117th and Nall to make way for future construction.

No new buildings have gone up on the site since work began.

More recently, Occidental officials say they have been planning the new layout of the development and, more visibly, working to sign new tenants to the campus.

One new tenant that recently signed a 73,000-square-feet lease is TreviPay, an Overland Park-based tech company who will bring more than 400 employees to the campus.

In addition to new tenants, Aspiria has also introduced other small elements to the development, such as bring a bike share program to the campus, within the last year.

What may happen next

For the future, Aspiria is looking to start more construction on 60 acres of land on the east side of the campus closest to Nall.

That area of the site is slated to house 382,875 square feet of retail, 600 apartments and a 120-room hotel.

Occidental says it wants to kick off official construction on the property with a 325-unit apartment complex and four different retail buildings.

Details about the apartments and retail spaces that will span more than 17 acres near 115th and Nall are still limited.

Additionally, on Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission unanimously approved a 181-unit senior living building to be incorporated into this mixed-use portion of the development.

Overland Park also approved the site for a new nine-story office building, which will be the first new office added to the former Sprint campus, in October.

The 253,000-square-foot mixed-use office building is planned to built in a 18-month construction period at Aspiria’s southeast corner at 119th and Nall.

Construction on this portion of Aspiria is tentatively set to begin by the end of 2022 with final completion to the entirety of the campus on a 7 to 10 year timeline, Occidental officials say.