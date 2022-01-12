Your daily planner: Wednesday, Jan. 12

Good morning! Lucie here with your update on what’s going on in Johnson County on Jan 12.

Forecast: ⛅ High: 55. Low: 29. Partly cloudy with winds at five to 10 miles per hour.

Diversions:

Catch more men’s college hoops. Mizzou plays at Arkansas tonight at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Meanwhile, K-State also hosts TCU at 8 p.m. in Manhattan. That will air on ESPNU.

Need some fun for your ears? Listen back to the interview on KCUR’s “Up To Date” program with Johnson County author, humorist and self-identified “throat puncher” Jen Mann. She’s out with a new book, entitled “Midlife Bites: Anyone Else Falling Apart or Is It Just Me?”

Public Agenda:

Mission , Prairie Village and Roeland Park will all hold special city council meetings tonight to discuss potentially imposing new citywide mask mandates. andwill all hold special city council meetings tonight to discuss potentially imposing new citywide mask mandates. Read our coverage for more details.

Overland Park’s Public Safety Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. The committee is discussing a pilot program that would allow some residents to keep chickens in their backyard.

Mission’s Community Development Committee also meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. One of the agenda’s most notable items is a design agreement for a new senior apartment complex at 51 st and Foxridge Drive.

Noteworthy: