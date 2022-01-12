Rally House, prominent KC-area sports apparel retailer, opens new Shawnee store off SM Parkway

Rally House, a local, family-owned sports apparel and merchandise retailer, has opened a new location in Shawnee.

Located at 15420 Shawnee Mission Parkway in the Shawnee Station shopping center, Rally House opened Friday, Jan. 7. The shop is located next to Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond.

“With 14 locations in the Kansas City metro area, we are reaching a lot of customers already, but we are thrilled to be adding a new store in Shawnee where we have wanted to be for a long time,” said Aaron Liebert, chief executive officer of Rally House. “Hopeful for another Chiefs run in the playoffs, it was inevitable to get another store open just in time.”

Based in Lenexa, Rally House began as Kansas Sampler, but has grown into a much larger corporate brand with locations now in 12 states, according to its website.

Rally House’s Kansas City-area stores offer a wide variety of apparel and gifts for local professional teams like the Chiefs, Royals, Sporting KC, KC Current, and KC Monarchs. And they also offer gear for local colleges, too, including KU, K-State and Mizzou.

Rally House offers online shopping here and operates more than 90 locations nationwide, according to a press release.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.