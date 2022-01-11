Your daily planner: Tuesday, Jan. 11

Good morning! Juliana here. Welcome to Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Shawnee Mission.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 56, Low: 29. Get outdoors and enjoy some sunny skies.
Diversions:
- Stream some college hoops tonight. It’s game day for the Kansas men’s basketball team, and former KU coach Roy Williams will reportedly return to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since leaving the program nearly two decades ago. Watch the game versus Iowa State at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ or Big 12 Now.
Agenda:
- The Lenexa City Council’s committee of the whole will discuss the city’s 2022 pavement management program — with a $5.5 million approved budget — at its meeting tonight at 7 p.m.
- The city of Prairie Village’s finance committee will meet virtually from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Join online here.
Noteworthy:
A couple more items of note from the area:
- City officials confirm that the Prairie Village City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. to consider imposing a new citywide mask mandate. The city last week sent a letter to the Board of County Commissioners advocating for more “proactive” COVID-19 mitigation efforts from the county. The city of Roeland Park will also consider both an ordinance and a resolution for indoor masking in its own special meeting Wednesday, as well.
- A Shawnee house fire on Monday displaced a family of five, including three adults and two children, according to a Shawnee Fire Department press release. Shawnee fire crews responded to the fire, which began in the basement of a home in the 5400 block of Aminda Street. Investigators say a space heater was the cause of the fire. Damages were estimated to be $350,000.
- Human remains found in Kansas City, Kansas, in June 2021 have now been identified as Kyle Dunivan, a missing Olathe man. Dunivan was reported missing in June 2020 and was last seen walking near 18th Street and I-70. The remains were discovered in the 400 block of S. Bayard Avenue, west of 18th Street Expressway by a Kansas Department of Transportation employee. [KMBC]
