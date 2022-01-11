Women: Take time to take care of you this year

By AdventHealth

There’s never been a better time to be a woman. They run fortune 500 companies, are major influencers in politics, play professional sports and even grow tiny humans.

With the busy and fulfilling lives they lead, women usually do a great job taking care of everyone else. But when it comes time to take care of themselves — often women put themselves at the bottom of their priority lists. Here are some tips to help you make time for your well-being in 2022.

The importance of self-care

Between your personal and professional life, free time can be scarce. With the constant pressures of daily life, it’s easy to move yourself down on the priority list. Time is limited and there are some things that need to be put first, but your well-being cannot always be the first thing cut.

Relationships are about cooperation. You frequently find a way to balance everyone’s needs and wants — and it’s important to also include your own needs in that balance. Self-care may sound indulgent when you aren’t used to making it an important factor in your life, but it’s truly vital to your health and well-being.

Make yourself a priority

You deserve a full, happy life. And the people who count on you deserve a full and happy you. That can only happen if you’re taking care of yourself. So, how can you stop moving yourself down to the bottom of a never-ending to-do list? Start with these four simple things:

Schedule your doctor appointments

Get your health off on the right foot with yearly well visits along with the appropriate recommended screenings. Prevention and early detection are key when dealing with health conditions. Schedule an appointment with your doctor right away.

Get some sleep

It can be hard to stop yourself before everything has been checked off your to-do list, but sometimes that’s exactly what you need to do. Getting enough sleep (seven to eight hours a night) improves your health, mood and performance.

Take care of your body

The human body requires food to make energy. Give yourself enough energy to get through the day with nourishing foods and invigorating exercise. Getting daily activity protects your health, manages stress and boosts performance.

Relax and enjoy

You deserve time to relax and to do something you enjoy every day. Some days may offer less opportunity than others, but it’s important to work in at least 10 minutes of something that nurtures your soul. Whether it’s a relaxing mud mask, curling up with your favorite book, or just spending time laughing and unwinding with a loved one, the difference it will make in your health and happiness can be powerful.

Here for your whole health

AdventHealth has a team of experts to support your body, mind and spirit in your journey to whole health.