Sonoma Plaza in Lenexa adding several new businesses — here’s what’s coming and when

Sonoma Plaza in Lenexa is debuting two new tenants in the bustling commercial area — a Panera Bread and a Scissors & Scotch barbershop.

Located just east of I-435 along West 87th Street Parkway, Sonoma Plaza is only one commercial tenant contract away from being fully leased out, according to Rick Oddo of Oddo Development, who spearheaded the mixed-used project.

“We’re really excited about that,” Oddo said. “There’s a real demand for the product, and it’s got great tenants and a great plan. [It] makes it very successful.”

Scissors & Scotch is slated to open sometime this fall next to Red Door Woodfired Grill.

Meanwhile, Panera Bread will go in a building between Hawaiian Bros. and the future Charlie’s Car Wash, which is under construction on the corner next to the northbound I-435 off ramp.

The Panera building breaks ground sometime this spring, with an expected opening in early 2023.

“As this community continues to grow, both Oddo and Lenexa are elated with the inclusion of Panera Bread as well as Scissors and Scotch,” said Karlee Bulla, communication and marketing manager for Oddo Development.

Oddo Development cited the demand within Sonoma Plaza as available commercial space becomes limited.

Leasing at the development began about three years ago. Other new commercial tenants coming soon include:

Charlie’s Car Wash

Chase Bank (to share a building with Panera Bread)

Nail Lovers & Spa

“It shows that there’s a real demand for the product, the retail, and the city of Lenexa gave us the tools necessary to make this all work,” Oddo said. “In the era of COVID, drive-thru restaurants and quick-serve restaurants are what people really like. It also incorporates the best of mixed use with the walkability and housing nearby.”

The Peak at Sonoma, an apartment complex with high-end units just south of McKeever’s Market, is also about 20% leased out, according to Oddo.

He said the first residents moved in a few weeks ago. Leases run between $1,500 and $2,500 a month.