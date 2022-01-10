Your daily planner: Monday, Jan. 10

Hi there! It’s Leah welcoming you to a new week in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 41; Low: 25. Sunny and clear with winds of 5 to 10 mph.

The USD 232 Board of Education will meet tonight at 6 p.m. to discuss whether the De Soto district should update its COVID-19 mitigation protocols. A Johnson County health order still in effect requires masks inside buildings for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The Blue Valley Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m. The board will be discussing the district's COVID-19 numbers and policies.

The Shawnee Mission school board also meets tonight at 6 p.m.. Among other things, the board is set to discuss the district's suspension and expulsion policy.

The Overland Park Planning Commission meets today at 1:30 p.m. with a long list of projects and proposed developments on its docket, including a plan for an apartment complex near Deer Creek golf course.

The Fairway City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss a proposal to add a concrete traffic island at the south end of Belinder Road near the border with Mission Hills.

The Johnson County Charter Commission holds a virtual meeting today at 4 p.m., where commission members are set to take a final vote on three proposed amendments to the county charter which, if approved, would be put before voters in November. Read the agenda here.

