Your daily planner: Monday, Jan. 10

Hi there! It’s Leah welcoming you to a new week in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 41; Low: 25. Sunny and clear with winds of 5 to 10 mph.
Agenda
- The USD 232 Board of Education will meet tonight at 6 p.m. to discuss whether the De Soto district should update its COVID-19 mitigation protocols. A Johnson County health order still in effect requires masks inside buildings for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
- The Blue Valley Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m. The board will be discussing the district’s COVID-19 numbers and policies.
- The Shawnee Mission school board also meets tonight at 6 p.m.. Among other things, the board is set to discuss the district’s suspension and expulsion policy.
- The Overland Park Planning Commission meets today at 1:30 p.m. with a long list of projects and proposed developments on its docket, including a plan for an apartment complex near Deer Creek golf course.
- The Fairway City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss a proposal to add a concrete traffic island at the south end of Belinder Road near the border with Mission Hills.
- The Johnson County Charter Commission holds a virtual meeting today at 4 p.m., where commission members are set to take a final vote on three proposed amendments to the county charter which, if approved, would be put before voters in November. Read the agenda here.
Noteworthy
- The city of Roeland Park is handing out COVID-19 testing kits and masks to its residents today at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Each Roeland Park resident may take up to 15 masks and one test kit (each kit has two tests). Proof of residency is required. Details here.
- Submit artwork for Merriam’s 26th Annual Heartland Artist Exhibition by Jan. 12. Original works can be in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, charcoal, pencil, photography or any mixture of those media. Registration details here.
- The Leawood Pioneer branch of the Johnson County Library will be closed this week, starting today, for building maintenance. The branch will open again as normal on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m.
- The city of Roeland Park’s Racial Equity Committee is launching a series of monthly discussions related to racial equity and inclusion. The first session will take place virtually at 7 p.m. Jan. 13. [The Kansas City Star]
