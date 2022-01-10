Updates from Johnson County Community College: Student Agency builds careers and benefits scholarships

Students in career programs such as Graphic Design and Web Development & Digital Media are graduating with more than just a degree. They’re also getting invaluable, hands-on experience through JCCC’s Student Agency.

“The Student Agency has the potential to engage with many of the career programs at JCCC, providing those students with important experiences in their fields,” said Vince Miller, Dean of Academic Support.

Extracurricular experience

Students take on clients from area businesses and within the College, and under the guidance of faculty mentors, provide creative services like websites, videos, branding and social media. In the process, they expand their skillset and apply their coursework in the field.

James Hopper, Web Development & Digital Media professor, has been involved with the Student Agency since it began in 2018. “We wanted to give students a way to partner with a client to build their portfolio. ‘Here’s the client, budget, timeline and goal – now what do you need to do?’ Employers really want to see how a student works with clients. Being part of the Student Agency is the perfect opportunity.”

The client fee not only pays students and faculty for their work; it also contributes to student scholarships through the JCCC Foundation – a win-win for everyone!

Out-of-this-world collaborations

JCCC’s Student Agency recently contributed to the Kansas Cosmos project – an assignment involving aspects from a variety of programs. Students and faculty from Web Development, Graphic Design and Astronomy, along with the Honors Program and the Kansas Studies Institute, created a web application that maps the solar system to scale across the state of Kansas.

This collaboration was established last summer when Graphic Design, Honors and Web Development students from the Student Agency helped redesign the homepage and interactivity on the site. They plan to add new features in the coming semesters.

During the early phases of the Kansas Cosmos project, the JCCC Foundation provided support through scholarships for contributing students.

“In-state tuition was covered for all students the three semesters we were researching, designing and building the site,” said Tai Edwards, Professor of History, Director of the Kansas Studies Institute and Kansas Cosmos project leader. “That financial support was essential to the success of the project, because it allowed even more students to participate,” she said.

Take advantage of professional assistance while supporting students!

Have a project or idea you’d like to bring to life? Let JCCC’s Student Agency help! Email studentagency@jccc.edu or call 913-469-2522 to set up a meeting to discuss details, cost and scope. All work is done under a contract, and follows a communication and action plan.