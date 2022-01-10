  Alexis Lanza  - Paywall

Jason Sudeikis wins Golden Globe for ‘Ted Lasso’ for second year in a row

Ted Lasso Merriam

On Sunday, Jason Sudeikis took home the Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in "Ted Lasso." This is not the first time he has won in this category; he also won the Golden Globe for the same role in 2021. Image courtesy AppleTV+.

On Sunday, the official Golden Globe Awards Twitter account announced that Johnson County native, Jason Sudeikis, won a Golden Globe for his performance in “Ted Lasso.”

This is the second year in a row that he has taken home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

He beat out Anthony Anderson, Nicholas Hoult, Steve Martin and Martin Short for the win. 

Sudeikis was unable to give an acceptance speech because The Golden Globes ceremony looked very different than in years past.

The event lacked media coverage, a red carpet or celebrities in attendance. Instead the winners were announced on Twitter.

This is because of a series of controversies including an absence of Black voters within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

You can stream “Ted Lasso” on AppleTV+. The third season is expected to premiere this summer.