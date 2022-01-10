Jason Sudeikis wins Golden Globe for ‘Ted Lasso’ for second year in a row

On Sunday, the official Golden Globe Awards Twitter account announced that Johnson County native, Jason Sudeikis, won a Golden Globe for his performance in “Ted Lasso.”

This is the second year in a row that he has taken home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

He beat out Anthony Anderson, Nicholas Hoult, Steve Martin and Martin Short for the win.

Thank you @jasonsudeikis for bringing your A Game to Ted Lasso. Congratulations on taking home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series. pic.twitter.com/nOcNGRzlz2 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Sudeikis was unable to give an acceptance speech because The Golden Globes ceremony looked very different than in years past.

The event lacked media coverage, a red carpet or celebrities in attendance. Instead the winners were announced on Twitter.

This is because of a series of controversies including an absence of Black voters within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

You can stream “Ted Lasso” on AppleTV+. The third season is expected to premiere this summer.