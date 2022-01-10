Capitol Update: Rep. Stephanie Clayton worries about ‘anti-JoCo’ sentiment in redistricting process

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic State Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Kansas House District 19, covering parts of Leawood, Overland Park and Prairie Village.

Every ten years, the Kansas Legislature resets the boundaries for Congressional, state Senate, state House and state Board of Education seats to fall in line with population changes recorded by the latest census.

Population has consistently shifted to Johnson County, and because of that, areas in rural Kansas will lose representation, while Johnson County stands to gain additional seats in the state Senate and House.

The 2022 legislative session convenes Monday, Jan. 10, and the redistricting process will begin now in earnest.

Many of you had the opportunity to attend the redistricting hearing that was held at Matt Ross Community Center in Overland Park last August, one of many stops across the state of Kansas.

As a member of the Redistricting committee, I had the opportunity to tour the state and hear from Kansans everywhere. Most of the testimony that we heard was in regard to Congressional districts, in particular the Third District, which is currently composed of the Kansas side of the Kansas City area and some surrounding rural communities.

While it is important to discuss Congressional seats, the much bigger issue at play here is the smaller areas of representation, in particular the state Senate and the state House districts, where Johnson County stands to gain influence in the legislature.

It is of utmost importance for us to explain our communities to the Redistricting committee members. The anti-Johnson County sentiment in the Kansas legislature is strong, and was clearly evidenced by an irritated attitude from some legislators regarding our high turnout, our advocacy and our strong demands for fair representation.

Democracy is meant to be representative of people, as opposed to empty land, and a push to dilute population centers by drawing districts that stretch out into rural areas still persists. Johnson Countians may appear “extra” to our rural cousins, but if we stand up for ourselves, we will get the representation that we deserve.

We are fortunate that the House Redistricting committee is chaired by a Johnson County legislator [Republican Rep. Chris Croft of Overland Park] and that there are four Johnson County legislators on the House committee in total. Every one of them is a hard worker who cares about their district and the process.

The best way to make that process work is by contacting the four of us with your thoughts on how the maps should look. The most valuable testimony is when you tell us about your communities in detail, down to the neighborhood.

Tell us why school attendance areas or local religious communities matter, for instance. Or why certain street divisions may look pretty on a map but might divide a community that needs to be kept together. Johnson County is misunderstood by many, and thorough explanations will help get you fair representation.

You can find all of the information on how to contact the House Redistricting committee at this page here.

I work for you!

Please feel free to call or text me at 913-205-4970, email me at stephanie.clayton@house.ks.gov.

You can also find me on my new website www.clayton4ks.com, or follow me on twitter @sscjocoks, where I live-tweet my votes and committee proceedings.

Thank you for allowing me to serve.