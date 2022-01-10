Buck Tui BBQ, a Thai twist on KC speciality, opening soon in Overland Park

Buck Tui BBQ, a Thai-infused barbecue restaurant, is opening its first location in the former site of Plowboys Barbeque in Overland Park.

Located at 6737 W. 75th St., the restaurant plans to open by the end of this month with curbside carryout orders, according to its Facebook page.

Years in the making

Visitors at the Overland Park Farmers Market may recall seeing Buck Tui BBQ, where they first launched last season.

The culinary couple behind Buck Tui BBQ, Teddy and Pam Liberda, also lead the kitchen at Waldo Thai, a popular spot in the Waldo area of Kansas City, Missouri.

Teddy Liberda, the barbecue pitmaster at Buck Tui BBQ, said they’re excited and ready for this next step.

“This is something that we’ve been building for the past 20 years,” said Teddy Liberda. “We’ve been in this restaurant business 30 years, and this is something that we’ve always been passionate about, myself personally, and we’re just looking forward to showing Kansas City what we got in our back pocket.”

Barbecue lovers can expect to see a variety of signature dishes on the menu, including their fish sauce smoked brisket, Buck Tui noodles, Issan Thai sausage, dumplings and smoked mackerel, plus a Sunday brunch menu.

Change of plans

Buck Tui BBQ was planning to move into a location on 121st Street, but Liberda said they had some construction delays.

The timing, then, was right when Plowboys on 75th Street closed at the end of December and their chef, Todd Johns, reached out to them about the opportunity to take their place.

“Luckily enough, we could get out of there and into this spot that’s ready to go and help our friend Todd out, and also help us out, and here we are, getting ready to open in the new year,” Liberda said. “We just love that it’s in our neighborhood where we launched. It’s closer to Kansas City where we have a lot of our core clientele. There’s a need for something like this in that neighborhood, a full-service bar with real barbecue.”

Buck Tui BBQ will also add a bar by the end of February, Liberda said. Leading the bar will be Mari Matsumoto, the restaurant’s beverage director. In charge of the kitchen is Karen Anderson.

Follow the restaurant’s social media on Facebook and Instagram to stay tuned on the exact opening date.