5 to Try: What’s the best sushi in Johnson County? Here’s how to tell us your pick 🍣

Granted, Johnson County is nowhere near the ocean, but that doesn’t mean local gourmands lack for good sushi options.

In past “5 to Try” editions, we’ve asked for readers’ recommendations for some traditional American fare, like hamburgers and donuts.

We’re on a different kind of roll this week.

We want your picks for best sushi on offer in Johnson County. As in past weeks, we prefer recommendations that get specific.

So, not just the name of a place but also what sushi roll or dish you like to order when there.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

