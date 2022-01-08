Merriam Police seek help in searching for runaway girl last seen wearing no shoes or jacket

Merriam Police issued an alert around noon Saturday, seeking the public’s help in searching for a runaway juvenile girl named Caelie Cummings.
The alert said Cummings was last seen in the area of W. 71st Street and Antioch Road, wearing gray shorts, a black T-shirt and socks.
They say she was not wearing shoes or a jacket at the time she was last seen.
Those with information are asked to Merriam PD at 913-782-0720.
Merriam PD tweeted their call for help just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
