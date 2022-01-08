Reported gunshot between vehicles leads to police chase through Lenexa late Friday

This story was last updated at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8.

Lenexa Police are investigating after at least one gunshot was fired between vehicles late Friday night.

Recorded radio traffic says that officers were dispatched to the area of 82nd Terrace and Widmer Road at 10:11 p.m.

A caller reported that the occupants of a black passenger car shot out a window on the victim’s SUV. The victim followed the alleged suspects while on the phone with 911.

Responding officers caught up with both vehicles near 90th Terrace and Noland Road, near Gillette Park.

When an officer tried to stop the suspect vehicle, a black 2016 Ford Focus, it accelerated away, and officers gave chase.

Officers pursued the Focus southbound on Noland to Santa Fe Trail Drive, where the driver turned east.

A pursuing officer reported speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour. The suspect driver stopped in the southbound lanes of the Quivira Road Viaduct, just south of Santa Fe Trail Drive.

At least two people were detained at that car stop.

Police closed a stretch of Pflumm Road from 80th Terrace to 82nd Street as they searched for evidence in the area.

Radio traffic indicates that officers located broken glass in the southbound lane of Pflumm. The road reopened shortly after midnight.

A Lenexa Police spokesperson told the Post Saturday morning that the shooting was a “road rage type incident” and that the two drivers had no prior connection to each other.

The suspect vehicle was towed to the Johnson County Crime Lab in Olathe for processing.

No injuries were reported.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.