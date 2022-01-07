Your daily planner for Friday, Jan. 7

Good morning, everybody! Nikki here with your daily rundown and look ahead to the weekend. We hope you have a great Friday in Johnson County!

Forecast: 🌤 High: 26, Low: 9. Mostly sunny skies with wind gusts up to 25 mph and a slight warm up from the past two days.

Diversions:

Watch the Beatles come to life at the Kansas City Symphony’s opening performance of “Revolution: The Music of the Beatles” tonight at 8 p.m. Additional performances are set for Saturday and Sunday. Find tickets here.

Kids Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the Shawnee Civic Centre. Are you a parent who needs a night off? The city of Shawnee is offering to babysit kids age 5-11 for from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the Shawnee Civic Centre. Register here or by calling (913) 631-5200.

Try yoga at a free community event hosted by the Lenexa Rec Center at 7 p.m. Friday. No registration or membership is required, but space is limited. Bring a yoga mat.

The Chiefs have a final regular season tuneup before the playoffs Saturday at division rival the Denver Broncos. Tune into ABC at 3:30 p.m. for kickoff.

For some more musical entertainment, check out Opus 76 Quartet's performance of "Beethoven Op. 131" at the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College, Sunday at 2 p.m. The music will be paired with a screening of Beethoven biopic "Immortal Beloved." You can purchase tickets here.

Public Agenda:

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

