Johnson County kids 12 and up can now get Pfizer booster shots — what you need to know

Children ages 12 and up in Johnson County can now receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Thursday, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment began offering Pfizer boosters at its clinic in Mission.

The move comes after both the CDC and Kansas Department of Health and Environment gave approval for these shots earlier this week.

The recommendation now applies to children ages 12 to 17 who are at least five months out from receiving their initial vaccination.

“Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants,” JCDHE director Sanmi Areola said in a news release Thursday. “More than 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to adolescents. The vaccines are safe and effective. We are pleased to be able to offer more of our population booster shots that will help protect residents from severe outcomes.”

KDHE also authorized expansion of booster eligibility for this age group and also an additional primary dose for immunocompromised children, following CDC guidance.

The state and CDC now recommend children ages 5-11 who are moderately or severely immunocompromised receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

KDHE authorized more than 2,000 vaccine providers in Kansas to administer both the booster shot and additional primary doses to those who are eligible.

“It has been proven that that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective and is the best tool to protect you and your loved ones from serious illness, hospitalization and death,” said acting KDHE secretary Janet Stanek. “Now is the best time to get the booster shot or get the primary series if you have not gotten it to protect yourself and your family.”

JCDHE will offer Pfizer booster shots at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Mission, at 6000 Lamar Avenue.

Boosters can also be found at community vaccine events, physician offices, grocery stores and pharmacies.

Anyone with questions or in need of assistance with making a booster appointment can call 913-715-2819 or email jcdhe@jocogov.org.

You can schedule a vaccine appointment through the county here.