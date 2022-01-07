Major renovations coming to PV’s Homestead Country Club after years of stalled plans

After years of back and forth, the Prairie Village Planning Commission this week gave final approval for a major renovation at Homestead Country Club.

Why it matters: The club at 4100 Homestead Court near Indian Hills Middle School has been submitting different versions of site plans to the planning commission for more than three years.

Now, with approval from the planning commission this week, Homestead Country Club has been cleared to add a new pickleball court enclosure and pool deck roof.

Background: Although Homestead addressed residents’ noise and lighting concerns last year, the planning commission rejected the idea of a roof over the new pickleball courts because it wasn’t included in the club’s original site plan documents.

The last time a revised site plan appeared before the planning commission was in November.

At that time, due to yet more proposed changes to the plan — including the pickleball enclosure and pool deck roof — the planning commission asked Homestead to return later with more information.

The details: Homestead’s pickleball enclosure will be located between the club house, accessory storage building and the tennis enclosure.

It will be slightly more than 24 feet high at its peak, and materials will complement the tennis enclosure.

The pool deck roof will be 72 feet by 50 feet with a metal roof and painted steel posts, according to city documents.

The planning commission unanimously approved the site plan with several recommendations including the addition of six to eight evergreen trees within five to 10 feet of the pickleball enclosure.