5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best brunch spots in Johnson County 🥞

Hello, dear readers, and welcome back to our 5 to Try series, the first one of 2022!

Every week, we pick a new topic, whether it’s new restaurants, best playgrounds for kids, or local shopping, and we ask our readers for their favorites.

So, to start the year off right — and to kickstart an egg-cellent weekend — check out this list of best brunch spots recommended by our readers.

Here we go!

Pegah’s Family Restaurant

If you’re looking for the classic diner brunch experience, Pegah’s Family Restaurant is the place for you. Locally owned and operated, with four locations across northern Johnson County, Pegah’s serves breakfast anytime, so come here if you’re a late riser.

“Besides the friendliest staff anywhere, Pegah’s serves my all time favorite bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns and toast for breakfast,” said Post reader Barb Z. in Prairie Village. “The taste is superb!!!”

Little known secret: Try visiting the location at 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway. Sometimes, they have less of a rush, compared to their ever-popular location in downtown Shawnee.

Check their website for hours, as they vary by location.

Red Door Woodfired Grill

Readers turn to this local upscale restaurant company for a delicious and stylish dining experience, but have you tried their brunch?

With six Kansas City metro locations, Red Door Woodfired Grill is the place to go this weekend for a yummy late morning meal.

Think chicken and waffles, vegetable frittata or their prime rib hash. And don’t forget about their signature cocktails.

“Beignets to start (the strawberry vanilla custard dipping sauce is amazing) then chicken and waffles,” said Post reader Michael Conyers of Lenexa. “The strawberry vanilla custard works well in lieu of syrup for waffles or pancakes as well.”

Brunch hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Rye

Multiple readers told us they go to Rye as their brunch spot of choice, and with good reason.

With two locations in Leawood and Kansas City, Missouri, this locally owned restaurant boasts a menu by award-winning executive chefs Megan and Colby Garrelts.

Try their smoked salmon toast or pecan fried chicken and French toast.

Or, if you’re looking for something a bit more classic, try their signature Rye Breakfast with eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, biscuit and sausage gravy. Yum!

Located at 10551 Mission Road in Leawood, brunch hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

First Watch

Some of our readers may not forgive us if we skipped First Watch for this list!

This daytime cafe, a KC area staple, offers an expansive menu with a little something for everyone, from omelets and frittatas to pancakes and French toast, and plenty of healthy options as well.

“I love their French Toast, my wife gets a veggie omelette, and our son gets a waffle,” said one Post reader. “It’s a chain but has a lot of KC history and grew more organically.”

Check out their many locations across the metro area. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Looking for “the best dang” Southern brunch?

Several readers recommended trying out Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken in The Shops of Prairie Village.

Established in Durham, North Carolina, Rise has grown to more than a dozen locations nationwide, including only this one in the Kansas City metro.

They’re mostly known for their signature cheddar biscuits made from scratch as well as tenderized buttermilk chicken. It’s a good grab-and-go brunch if you’re not in the mood to linger.

Located at 6947 Tomahawk Road, hours for breakfast and lunch are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.